Das Netzwerk Procurement Leaders hat die World Procurement Awards 2020 vergeben. Das internationale Einkäufernetzwerk Procurement Leaders hat die World Procurement Awards 2020 vergeben. Zum ersten Mal in diesem Jahr konnten sich Unternehmen aus der ganzen Welt um die Auszeichnungen bemühen.
Ausgezeichnet wurden Unternehmen und Personen in 17 Kategorien, wie Soziale Verantwortung, Risikomanagement oder Inklusion. Auch Serviceanbieter konnten sich in den Bereichen P2P, Consulting und Technologie auszeichnen lassen. Auch deutsche Unternehmen schafften es in die engere Auswahl: Der Online-Versandhändler Zalando schaffte es in die engere Auswahl des Cross-functional Collaboration Awards und des Ivalua Innovation Awards. Der Serviceanbieter Integrity Next aus Deutschland, eine Cloud-basierte Plattform, welche die Nachhaltigkeit der Lieferanten überwacht, steht auf der Longlist des Procurement Technology Awards.
Die gesamte Liste aller Anwärter und Gewinner:
THE PROCUREMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD
- GSK, Singapore – WINNER
- Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands
- Intel Corporation, United States of America
- J Sainsbury PLC, United Kingdom
- Johnson & Johnson, Switzerland
- Mondelez International, Switzerland
- Novartis, Switzerland
- Schneider Electric, China
- Sydney Water Corporation, Australia
THE GEP PROCUREMENT TEAM AWARD
- Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- British Telecom, United Kingdom
- Cargill, United States of America
- Coca-Cola Amatil, Australia
- Enel, Italy
- Health Promotion Board, Singapore
- Highmark Health, United States of America
- Manulife Financial Asia Limited, Hong Kong
- Petronas, Malaysia
- Sainsbury’s, United Kingdom – WINNER
- Sellafield, United Kingdom
- Sony Europe, United Kingdom
- Vectura Group, United Kingdom
CROSS-FUNCTIONAL COLLABORATION AWARD
- A1 Telekom Austria, Austria
- Cairn Oil & Gas – Vedanta Ltd, India
- China Mobile – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- GSK, United Kingdom – WINNER
- IBM, Global Intel Corporation, United States of America
- Philips, Singapore
- Property NSW, Australia
- Vodafone Procurement Company, Luxembourg
- Zalando, Germany
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD
- AirLiquide, France
- Arm, United Kingdom
- BAE Systems, United Kingdom
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Foodbuy, United Kingdom
- Health Promotion Board, Singapore
- Hilton, United States of America
- Intel Corporation, United States of America
- KPN, Netherlands
- Mondelez International, India – WINNER
- Old Mutual Insure, South Africa
- Vodafone Procurement Company, Luxembourg
- Wipro, India Zoos Victoria, Australia
RISK MANAGEMENT AWARD
- Allegion, United States of America
- Alcoa, Global
- Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom
- British Telecom, United Kingdom
- Coventry Building Society, United Kingdom
- DuPont, United States of America
- Intel Corporation, United States of America
- Lloyds Banking Group, United Kingdom
- Philips, Netherlands – WINNER
- Sony Europe, United Kingdom
- Unilever, Singapore
- UNOPS, Denmark
THE GREENSILL SUPPLY CHAIN INITIATIVE AWARD
- ABB, Brazil
- China Mobile
- China Southern Airlines
- IBM, Global
- ISG, United Kingdom
- Nordgold, Russian Federation
- stc, Saudi Arabia
- TELUS, Canada – WINNER
- Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden
TALENT & DEVELOPMENT AWARD
- Bank of America Bank of Montreal, Canada
- Cargotec Corporation, Finland
- China Mobile DNV GL, Singapore
- Enel, Italy – WINNER
- ENGIE, United Kingdom
- Ferrara Candy Company, United States of America
- Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands
- Hilton Supply Management, Unites States of America
- HSBC, United Kingdom
- IBM, Global
- Scottish Government, United Kingdom
SUPPLIER DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD
- Cisco Systems, United States of America
- Digipolis, Belgium
- DuPont, United States of America
- Highmark Health, United States of America
- IBM, Global Intel Corporation, United States of America
- Johnson & Johnson, United States of America – WINNER
- Jones Lang LaSalle, United States of America
- National Grid, United Kingdom
- TIAA, United States of America
- Unilever, United States of America
EXTERNAL COLLABORATION AWARD
- Cairn Oil & Gas – Vedanta Ltd, India
- Danfoss Group, Denmark
- Danske Bank, Denmark
- IBM, Global Mars, United States of America
- Mondelez International, United States of America
- Narta, Australia
- NHS England & Improvement, United Kingdom – WINNER
- Olam Palm Gabon Petronas, Malaysia
- stc, Saudi Arabia
- Schneider Electric, India
- Singapore Telecommunications
- Unilever, Singapore
- Zoos Victoria, Australia
THE PROCUREMENT LEADER AWARD
- Waleed Saeed AlSaeedi, Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Hani AlSaigh, stc, Saudi Arabia
- Rachel Barr, Coventry Building Society, United Kingdom
- Joanne Barton, NHS North of England
- Commercial Procurement Collaborative, United Kingdom
- Sebastian Chua, Health Promotion Board, Singapore
- Stuart Farrell, Cornerstone, United Kingdom
- Karen Flynn, Livent, United States of America
- Gary Foster, Highmark Health, United States of America
- Kobu Kotaraju, Samsung C&T Corporation, Singapore
- Ruchita Mishra, Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt Ltd, India
- Tony Pittman, Under Armour, United States of America
- Clive Rees, Fujitsu, United Kingdom – WINNER
- Jacqui Rock, The Defence Infrastructure Organisation, United Kingdom
- Karen Stansfield, Bank of Montreal, Canada
THE FUTURE LEADER AWARD
- Javed Ahmad, Meinhardt EPCM India Pvt Ltd, India
- Talal Algharabi, stc, Saudi Arabia
- Ricky Baharwal, Shell, Australia
- Ruth Bromley, Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands – WINNER
- Nick Chai, DNV GL, Singapore
- Richard de Bree, Booking.com, Netherlands
- Robert Kaufman, Kerry, United States of America
- Chris Male, British Telecom, United Kingdom
- Naomi Muscat-Leov, Zoos Victoria, Australia
- Cecilia Paparella, Roche SpA, Italy
- Ketan Patel, British Telecom, United States of America
- Mariya Tsanticos, British Telecom, United Kingdom
THE IVALUA INNOVATION AWARD
- Astellas Pharma, United States of America
- Cargill, United States of America
- CBRE, Singapore
- China Mobile
- Enel, Italy
- Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands
- Hilton Supply Management, United States of America
- IBM, Global – WINNER
- Intel Corporation, Malaysia
- NSW Procurement, Australia
- Service Corporation International, United States of America
- TELUS, Canada
- The University of Vermont Health Network, United States of America
- Turkcell, Turkey
- Zalando, Germany
THE H&Z TRANSFORMATION AWARD
To greater reflect the varying levels of maturity within the procurement function and across all industries, the transformation category will yield three shortlists based on whether the function is: Transforming external partnerships:
- Pioneering business impact Driving internal transformation
- Establishing the function Leading cross-functional transformation
- Developing strong internal relationships
To develop these shortlists, the Procurement Leaders expert research team has reviewed each shortlisted entry within the category to determine the maturity level (based on their survey results and self-diagnosis that was submitted)
Transforming External Partnerships – Pioneering business impact
- A1 Telekom Austria, Austria
- Cornerstone, United Kingdom
- Enel, Italy
- Flex, Singapore
- IBM, Global – WINNER
- Intel Corporation, United Kingdom
- Philip Morris International, Switzerland
- Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia
- The Chemours Company, United States of America
- Turkcell, Turkey
- UCB, Belgium
- Vodafone Group Services, United Kingdom
Internal Transformation – Establishing the function
- Air Products, United Kingdom
- Alcoa, Global
- Cargill, United States of America
- China Mobile
- CBH Group, Australia
- GSK, United Kingdom
- Highmark Health, United States of America
- Hilton, United States of America
- J Sainsbury PLC, United Kingdom
- Mondelez International, United States of America – WINNER
- Novartis, Switzerland
- Sasol South Africa
- TELUS, Canada
- Vectura Group, United Kingdom
Cross-Functional Transformation – Developing strong internal relationships
- Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom – WINNER
- Cargotec Corporation, Finland
- Diageo, Singapore
- Electrolux, Sweden
- General Mills, Switzerland
- Hotelbeds, Spain
- Serco, United Kingdom
- Health Promotion Board, Singapore
- Johnson Matthey, United Kingdom
- Ooredoo Group, Qatar
THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Cindy Elliott – WINNER (sd)
Info
Über Procurement Leaders
Procurement Leaders ist ein weltweites Einkaufs-Netzwerk und Wissensplattform. Es besteht aus über 775 Mitgliedern Mitgliedern und Sponsoren und Einkaufsexperten.
Mehr Information:
visitprocurementleaders.com