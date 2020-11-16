Anzeige

Das Netzwerk Procurement Leaders hat die World Procurement Awards 2020 vergeben. Das internationale Einkäufernetzwerk Procurement Leaders hat die World Procurement Awards 2020 vergeben. Zum ersten Mal in diesem Jahr konnten sich Unternehmen aus der ganzen Welt um die Auszeichnungen bemühen.

Ausgezeichnet wurden Unternehmen und Personen in 17 Kategorien, wie Soziale Verantwortung, Risikomanagement oder Inklusion. Auch Serviceanbieter konnten sich in den Bereichen P2P, Consulting und Technologie auszeichnen lassen. Auch deutsche Unternehmen schafften es in die engere Auswahl: Der Online-Versandhändler Zalando schaffte es in die engere Auswahl des Cross-functional Collaboration Awards und des Ivalua Innovation Awards. Der Serviceanbieter Integrity Next aus Deutschland, eine Cloud-basierte Plattform, welche die Nachhaltigkeit der Lieferanten überwacht, steht auf der Longlist des Procurement Technology Awards.

Die gesamte Liste aller Anwärter und Gewinner:

THE PROCUREMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD

GSK, Singapore – WINNER

Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands

Intel Corporation, United States of America

J Sainsbury PLC, United Kingdom

Johnson & Johnson, Switzerland

Mondelez International, Switzerland

Novartis, Switzerland

Schneider Electric, China

Sydney Water Corporation, Australia

THE GEP PROCUREMENT TEAM AWARD

Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom – HIGHLY COMMENDED

British Telecom, United Kingdom

Cargill, United States of America

Coca-Cola Amatil, Australia

Enel, Italy

Health Promotion Board, Singapore

Highmark Health, United States of America

Manulife Financial Asia Limited, Hong Kong

Petronas, Malaysia

Sainsbury’s, United Kingdom – WINNER

Sellafield, United Kingdom

Sony Europe, United Kingdom

Vectura Group, United Kingdom

CROSS-FUNCTIONAL COLLABORATION AWARD

A1 Telekom Austria, Austria

Cairn Oil & Gas – Vedanta Ltd, India

China Mobile – HIGHLY COMMENDED

GSK, United Kingdom – WINNER

IBM, Global Intel Corporation, United States of America

Philips, Singapore

Property NSW, Australia

Vodafone Procurement Company, Luxembourg

Zalando, Germany

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD

AirLiquide, France

Arm, United Kingdom

BAE Systems, United Kingdom

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Foodbuy, United Kingdom

Health Promotion Board, Singapore

Hilton, United States of America

Intel Corporation, United States of America

KPN, Netherlands

Mondelez International, India – WINNER

Old Mutual Insure, South Africa

Vodafone Procurement Company, Luxembourg

Wipro, India Zoos Victoria, Australia

RISK MANAGEMENT AWARD

Allegion, United States of America

Alcoa, Global

Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom

British Telecom, United Kingdom

Coventry Building Society, United Kingdom

DuPont, United States of America

Intel Corporation, United States of America

Lloyds Banking Group, United Kingdom

Philips, Netherlands – WINNER

Sony Europe, United Kingdom

Unilever, Singapore

UNOPS, Denmark

THE GREENSILL SUPPLY CHAIN INITIATIVE AWARD

ABB, Brazil

China Mobile

China Southern Airlines

IBM, Global

ISG, United Kingdom

Nordgold, Russian Federation

stc, Saudi Arabia

TELUS, Canada – WINNER

Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden

TALENT & DEVELOPMENT AWARD

Bank of America Bank of Montreal, Canada

Cargotec Corporation, Finland

China Mobile DNV GL, Singapore

Enel, Italy – WINNER

ENGIE, United Kingdom

Ferrara Candy Company, United States of America

Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands

Hilton Supply Management, Unites States of America

HSBC, United Kingdom

IBM, Global

Scottish Government, United Kingdom

SUPPLIER DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD

Cisco Systems, United States of America

Digipolis, Belgium

DuPont, United States of America

Highmark Health, United States of America

IBM, Global Intel Corporation, United States of America

Johnson & Johnson, United States of America – WINNER

Jones Lang LaSalle, United States of America

National Grid, United Kingdom

TIAA, United States of America

Unilever, United States of America

EXTERNAL COLLABORATION AWARD

Cairn Oil & Gas – Vedanta Ltd, India

Danfoss Group, Denmark

Danske Bank, Denmark

IBM, Global Mars, United States of America

Mondelez International, United States of America

Narta, Australia

NHS England & Improvement, United Kingdom – WINNER

Olam Palm Gabon Petronas, Malaysia

stc, Saudi Arabia

Schneider Electric, India

Singapore Telecommunications

Unilever, Singapore

Zoos Victoria, Australia

THE PROCUREMENT LEADER AWARD

Waleed Saeed AlSaeedi, Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Hani AlSaigh, stc, Saudi Arabia

Rachel Barr, Coventry Building Society, United Kingdom

Joanne Barton, NHS North of England

Commercial Procurement Collaborative, United Kingdom

Sebastian Chua, Health Promotion Board, Singapore

Stuart Farrell, Cornerstone, United Kingdom

Karen Flynn, Livent, United States of America

Gary Foster, Highmark Health, United States of America

Kobu Kotaraju, Samsung C&T Corporation, Singapore

Ruchita Mishra, Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt Ltd, India

Tony Pittman, Under Armour, United States of America

Clive Rees, Fujitsu, United Kingdom – WINNER

Jacqui Rock, The Defence Infrastructure Organisation, United Kingdom

Karen Stansfield, Bank of Montreal, Canada

THE FUTURE LEADER AWARD

Javed Ahmad, Meinhardt EPCM India Pvt Ltd, India

Talal Algharabi, stc, Saudi Arabia

Ricky Baharwal, Shell, Australia

Ruth Bromley, Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands – WINNER

Nick Chai, DNV GL, Singapore

Richard de Bree, Booking.com, Netherlands

Robert Kaufman, Kerry, United States of America

Chris Male, British Telecom, United Kingdom

Naomi Muscat-Leov, Zoos Victoria, Australia

Cecilia Paparella, Roche SpA, Italy

Ketan Patel, British Telecom, United States of America

Mariya Tsanticos, British Telecom, United Kingdom

THE IVALUA INNOVATION AWARD

Astellas Pharma, United States of America

Cargill, United States of America

CBRE, Singapore

China Mobile

Enel, Italy

Heineken Global Procurement, Netherlands

Hilton Supply Management, United States of America

IBM, Global – WINNER

Intel Corporation, Malaysia

NSW Procurement, Australia

Service Corporation International, United States of America

TELUS, Canada

The University of Vermont Health Network, United States of America

Turkcell, Turkey

Zalando, Germany

THE H&Z TRANSFORMATION AWARD

To greater reflect the varying levels of maturity within the procurement function and across all industries, the transformation category will yield three shortlists based on whether the function is: Transforming external partnerships:

Pioneering business impact Driving internal transformation

Establishing the function Leading cross-functional transformation

Developing strong internal relationships

To develop these shortlists, the Procurement Leaders expert research team has reviewed each shortlisted entry within the category to determine the maturity level (based on their survey results and self-diagnosis that was submitted)

Transforming External Partnerships – Pioneering business impact

A1 Telekom Austria, Austria

Cornerstone, United Kingdom

Enel, Italy

Flex, Singapore

IBM, Global – WINNER

Intel Corporation, United Kingdom

Philip Morris International, Switzerland

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia

The Chemours Company, United States of America

Turkcell, Turkey

UCB, Belgium

Vodafone Group Services, United Kingdom

Internal Transformation – Establishing the function

Air Products, United Kingdom

Alcoa, Global

Cargill, United States of America

China Mobile

CBH Group, Australia

GSK, United Kingdom

Highmark Health, United States of America

Hilton, United States of America

J Sainsbury PLC, United Kingdom

Mondelez International, United States of America – WINNER

Novartis, Switzerland

Sasol South Africa

TELUS, Canada

Vectura Group, United Kingdom

Cross-Functional Transformation – Developing strong internal relationships

Astellas Pharma, United Kingdom – WINNER

Cargotec Corporation, Finland

Diageo, Singapore

Electrolux, Sweden

General Mills, Switzerland

Hotelbeds, Spain

Serco, United Kingdom

Health Promotion Board, Singapore

Johnson Matthey, United Kingdom

Ooredoo Group, Qatar

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cindy Elliott – WINNER (sd)